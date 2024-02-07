Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Lee & Associates Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 167,120-square-foot industrial lease in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The tenant, SOLogistics, has leased the entirety of Westside 10 Industrial Park, a front-load building that features 32-foot clear heights, 38 dock doors, two overheard doors, 145-foot truck court depths and parking for 227 cars and 15 trailers. Robert McGee, Taylor Schmidt and Austin Bartula of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, a partnership between Growth Capital Partners and Phelan Development Co., in the lease negotiations. Will Clay of JLL represented SOLogistics.

