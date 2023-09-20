Wednesday, September 20, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 171,398 SF Industrial Lease in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 171,398-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The tenant, farm equipment and accessories provider Pegasus Industries, will occupy the entirety of Building 4 within McKinney Trade Center, which is currently under construction. Ken Wesson and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. Brett Lewis, also with Lee & Associates, represented the tenant.

