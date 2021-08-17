REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 174,932 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in South Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 174,932-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 4100 Platinum Way in South Dallas. Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Platinum Way Holdings, in the lease negotiations. Brett Owens of Transwestern represented the tenant, an entity doing business as Crimestone AAA Operating Co. LP.

