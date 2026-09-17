Lee & Associates Negotiates 176,182 SF Industrial Lease in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 176,182-square-foot industrial lease at 501 Holfords Prairie Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The deal is for the entirety of the space within the newly constructed Building F, which was built on a speculative basis within First Park 121, a 1.2 million-square-foot development. Mark Graybill and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations. Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, IEWC Corp., a Wisconsin-based provider of wire and cabling products.