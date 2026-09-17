Thursday, September 17, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
501-Holfords-Prairie-Road-Lewisville
The newly constructed industrial building at 501 Holfords Prairie Road in Lewisville features 36-foot clear heights, 36 dock-high doors, two ramps, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 124 cars and 49 trailers.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 176,182 SF Industrial Lease in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 176,182-square-foot industrial lease at 501 Holfords Prairie Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The deal is for the entirety of the space within the newly constructed Building F, which was built on a speculative basis within First Park 121, a 1.2 million-square-foot development. Mark Graybill and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations. Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, IEWC Corp., a Wisconsin-based provider of wire and cabling products.

You may also like

BWE Provides $16.8M Agency Loan for Mixed-Income Property...

CooperWynn Capital Arranges $4.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Jiffy Lube Signs 28,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Nokia to Undertake $30M Expansion of Lehigh Valley...

AdvanCell Signs 128,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

NRG Adventure Park to Open 59,000 SF Entertainment...

Magnus Breaks Ground on 226,800 SF Industrial Building...

Dermody Breaks Ground on 357,619 SF Logistics Center...

JE Richards Signs 935,000 SF Industrial Lease in...