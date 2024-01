NEW YORK CITY — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $18.2 million sale of the Clock Tower Building, a 20,000-square-foot historic bank hall located at 46 Lafayette St. in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Peter Braus, Brad Schwarz and Cory Gahr of Lee & Associates represented the seller, locally based investment firm Elad Group, in the transaction. Anne-Brigitte Sirois from ART STATE LLC represented the buyer, Jack Shainman Gallery, which plans to new art exhibition venue at the property.