Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TAFCO Corp. leased the entire building at 222 Sievert Court.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesMidwest

Lee & Associates Negotiates 187,460 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a new long-term lease for a 187,460-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The property is located at 222 Sievert Court. Jeff Janda and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the owner, DRA Advisors. Mark Baumhart of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, TAFCO Corp., a manufacturer of windows, doors and related products. The transaction represents the third quarter’s second-largest lease in the O’Hare market, according to Lee & Associates.

You may also like

Dora Hospitality Breaks Ground on 135-Room AC Hotel...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Property...

MBA: Commercial, Multifamily Loan Originations Increase 36 Percent...

Stripe Signs 139,497 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

Fiscal Challenges Weigh on Near-Term Outlook of Chicago...

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store...

Baker Katz Negotiates Seven Retail Leases in Houston...

Johnson Brothers of Texas Signs 11,250 SF Industrial...

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...