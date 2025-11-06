Lee & Associates Negotiates 187,460 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a new long-term lease for a 187,460-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The property is located at 222 Sievert Court. Jeff Janda and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the owner, DRA Advisors. Mark Baumhart of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, TAFCO Corp., a manufacturer of windows, doors and related products. The transaction represents the third quarter’s second-largest lease in the O’Hare market, according to Lee & Associates.