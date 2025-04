CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a 188,142-square-foot industrial lease at 815 Kimberly Drive in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The 406,000-square-foot property is now fully leased. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jay Farnam of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, Bulldog Cartage, which is undergoing an expansion from its primary location in Addison, Ill.