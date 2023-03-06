Lee & Associates Negotiates 189,000 SF Industrial Lease in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 189,000-square-foot industrial lease in South Plainfield, about 35 miles south of Manhattan. The tenant, an undisclosed logistics group, will occupy the entirety of the building at 602 New Market Ave., which sits on 21 acres. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 40 exterior docks and 70 trailer parking spots. Drew Maffey and Rick Marchisio of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Colliers represented the landlord, Bridge Development.