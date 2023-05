IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 18,924-square-foot industrial lease at 5325 FAA Blvd. in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building features 24-foot clear heights, two dock-high doors and roughly 3,000 square feet of office space. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Reaction Audio Visual, in the lease negotiations. Mark Graybill and Ken Wesson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate.