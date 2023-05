GARLAND, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 19,386-square-foot industrial lease at 3520 W. Miller Road in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003 and totals 64,500 square feet. Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, HVAC equipment supplier Timberlake & Dickson, in the lease negotiations. Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI.