Lee & Associates Negotiates 19,791 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 19,791-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 5145 Norwood Road was built in 1981, totals 43,040 square feet and features 22-foot clear heights, three drive-in bays and 156-foot truck court depths. Ally Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the Tenant, Xpress Foods, in the lease negotiations. Stephen Williamson and Matthew Johnson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners.

