CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 20,538-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2853 Dickerson Parkway was constructed in 1995 and totals 41,354 square feet. Johnny Anderson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. The tenant is American Leak Detection.