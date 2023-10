CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 21,000-square-fooot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1515 Monetary Lane was built in 1980 and totals 116,579 square feet. Adam Graham and Nathan Denton Lee & Associates represented the landlord, GID Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Rich Young Jr. of Rich Young Co. represented the tenant, Binford Supply Co.