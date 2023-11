DEER PARK, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 21,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in Deer Park, an eastern suburb of Houston. The building at 2751 Aaron St. sits on 10.3 acres and features 5,700 square feet of office space. Josh Carl and Trey Erwin led the transaction for Lee & Associates. The names of the tenant and landlord were not disclosed.