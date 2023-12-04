Monday, December 4, 2023
Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,136 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 21,136-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2616 Willowbrook Road was built in 1994 and totals 49,636 square feet. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Greenpath Mail Operations, in the lease negotiations. Nathan Denton, also with Lee & Associates, along with Brett Owens and Jack Brewer of Transwestern, represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Warehouse Development Ltd.

