Lee & Associates Negotiates 213,546 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 213,546-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The name and address of the property were not disclosed. Tom Walrich and Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, KGP Telecommunications, in the lease negotiations. Trey Fricke, Reid Bassinger and Becky Thompson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Industrial Realty Group.