Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,418 SF Industrial Lease in Round Rock, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 21,418-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 350 Texas Ave. was completed earlier this year, totals 107,298 square feet and features 28-foot clear heights, two drive-in bays and 20 dock doors. Adam Green and Will Sallis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Mississippi-based REIT EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.