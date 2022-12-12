REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1536 Hutton Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built in 1986 and spans 89,560 square feet. Ken Wesson and Adam Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, CMD Group, a provider of countertops for kitchens and bathrooms, was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  