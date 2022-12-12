Lee & Associates Negotiates 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1536 Hutton Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built in 1986 and spans 89,560 square feet. Ken Wesson and Adam Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, CMD Group, a provider of countertops for kitchens and bathrooms, was not disclosed.