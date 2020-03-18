Lee & Associates Negotiates 22,265 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 22,265-square-foot industrial lease at 921 Ave. M in Grand Prairie, located midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Alltech Engineering, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, Sealy & Co., was not disclosed.