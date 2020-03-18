REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 22,265 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 22,265-square-foot industrial lease at 921 Ave. M in Grand Prairie, located midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Alltech Engineering, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, Sealy & Co., was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business