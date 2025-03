AUSTIN, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 22,500-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Austin. The space is located within Building 1 of Springdale Business Center, which according to LoopNet Inc. totals 69,000 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights. Adam Green and Luke Boykin of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.