Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
10300-La-Cienega-Blvd-Inglewood-CA
Wingate by Wyndham Hotel is located at 10300 Cienega Blvd. in Inglewood, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHospitalityWestern

Lee & Associates Negotiates $23.7M Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, California

by Amy Works

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel located at 10300 La Cienega Blvd. in Inglewood, near Los Angeles International Airport.

A family trust, which owned the hotel for 23 years, sold the asset to Irvine-based Greens Inc. for $23.7 million, or $159,932 per room. Although the number of rooms was not disclosed, the price per key equates to approximately 148 guest rooms.

Matt Orville, Marshal Vogt and Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates Orange, along with a referral from Vanessa Herzog of Lee & Associates Pacific Northwest, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Rosewood Realty Arranges $36.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 4,232 SF Office...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 515,913 SF Industrial Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14.9M Sale of Shopping...

MCA Realty Sells 127,132 SF Northport Business Center...

ABI Multifamily Brokers $19.5M Sale of Via Alamos...

Realty Capital Partners Invests $11.7M in Active Adult...

Western American Investments Acquires 10,963 SF Industrial Space...

JLL Arranges Sale of 211,971 SF Shopping Center...