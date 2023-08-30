Lee & Associates Negotiates $23.7M Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, California

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel located at 10300 La Cienega Blvd. in Inglewood, near Los Angeles International Airport.

A family trust, which owned the hotel for 23 years, sold the asset to Irvine-based Greens Inc. for $23.7 million, or $159,932 per room. Although the number of rooms was not disclosed, the price per key equates to approximately 148 guest rooms.

Matt Orville, Marshal Vogt and Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates Orange, along with a referral from Vanessa Herzog of Lee & Associates Pacific Northwest, represented the seller in the deal.