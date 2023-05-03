Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Lee & Associates Negotiates 23,250 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 23,250-square-foot industrial lease in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 11025-11035 Switzer Road was built on 4.4 acres in 1981 and features 22-foot clear heights, 13 exterior dock doors and 98 parking spaces. Brett Lewis and Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Johnson of Colliers represented the tenant, Logisticorp Wholesale Trade.

