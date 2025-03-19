Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Lee & Associates Negotiates $24.5M Land Sale in Southeast Wisconsin Slated for Industrial Development

by Kristin Harlow

CALEDONIA, WIS. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $24.5 million sale of 223 acres of land in Caledonia within Southeast Wisconsin. The site was formerly known as South Hills Country Club. The transaction marks the largest land acquisition in Southeast Wisconsin since Microsoft acquired 467 acres in late 2023, according to Lee & Associates. Thomas Boyle of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, New York-based Ashley Capital, which plans to build a 4 million-square-foot industrial park on the site. Named South Hills Commerce Center, the project will feature 10 buildings ranging in size from 218,400 to 554,000 square feet. Hintz Real Estate Development Co. LLC was the seller.

