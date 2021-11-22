Lee & Associates Negotiates 249,093 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas
LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 249,093-square-foot industrial lease at 2075 Midway Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. According to LoopNet Inc., the property sits on 28 acres and features 32- to 36-foot clear heights and 185-foot truck court depths. Adam Graham, Mark Graybill and Johnny Anderson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, First Industrial Texas LP, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Swiss chemical provider Sika, was not disclosed.
