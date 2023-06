MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 25,125-square-foot industrial lease in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 2151 Heritage Parkway consists of two buildings with 30-foot clear heights and 3,800 square feet of office space. Robert Miller of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.