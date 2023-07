DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 25,564-square-foot industrial lease near Dallas Love Field Airport on the city’s northwest side. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 9151 King Arthur Drive was built in 1966. Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Trio Pines, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Lighthouse Fence Supply, was not disclosed.