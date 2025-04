BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 25,631-square-foot industrial lease at 1071 Thorndale Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The lease brings the property to full occupancy. Chris Nelson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. Jeff Fischer of KBC Advisors represented the tenant, McDonald Associates Inc., an Elk Grove-based electrical manufacturer’s representative company focused on providing sales and warehousing solutions for clients.