CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 26,000-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Aarav Corp., a provider of distribution services, in the lease negotiations. Mac Hall and Eric Crutchfield of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as G&I IX 1225 Capital LLC.