ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 26,082-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2030 E. Arbrook Blvd. was constructed in 2019 and totals 75,712 square feet. Reid Bassinger and Michael Lee of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, US Elogistics Service Corp., in the lease negotiations. Mark Graybill, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties Inc.