Lee & Associates Negotiates $27.2M Sale of Northeast Houston Warehouse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Lee & Associates, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $27.2 million sale of a 214,300-square-foot warehouse in northeast Houston. Built in 2020, the cross-dock facility features 32-foot clear heights, 44 dock-high doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The sale included 16.2 acres of land for future development. Michael Androwich, Mason Alsbrooks and Mike Spears of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, an undisclosed international manufacturer, in the transaction. Will Clay of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Clay Development.

