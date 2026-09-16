Lee & Associates Negotiates 28,212 SF Industrial Lease in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 28,212-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The building at 320 Wilmeth Road is part of McKinney Trade Center, a 22.5-acre development that houses four buildings that range in size from 95,840 to 171,398 square feet. Brett Lewis and Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Blount Fine Foods, in the lease negotiations. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.