Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 28,212 SF Industrial Lease in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 28,212-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The building at 320 Wilmeth Road is part of McKinney Trade Center, a 22.5-acre development that houses four buildings that range in size from 95,840 to 171,398 square feet. Brett Lewis and Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Blount Fine Foods, in the lease negotiations. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.

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