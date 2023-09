DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 28,562-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. The building at 10701 N. Stemmons Freeway totals 83,370 square feet. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was Baker Distributing Co. No other third-party brokers were involved in the deal.