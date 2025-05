FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $3.6 million sale of a 34,445-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The three-story building at 383 U.S. Route 46 was originally constructed on 1.6 acres in the 1970s and has been owner-occupied since 1985. Peter Rasmusson of Lee & Associates represented the seller, The Glassman Family, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Fairfield Real Estate LLC.