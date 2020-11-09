Lee & Associates Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Medical Office Complex Near San Diego
VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – North San Diego County has brokered the sale a two-building medical office complex located at 1830-1840 West Drive in Vista. Turner Healthcare Facilities Acquisition LLC acquired the property from 1830-1840 West LLC for $3.8 million.
The property offers a total of 24,147 square feet of medical office space.
Jeff Abramson of Lee & Associates – North San Diego County represented the buyer, while Dave Dean of Commercial Property Advisors represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.