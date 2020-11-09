REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Medical Office Complex Near San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – North San Diego County has brokered the sale a two-building medical office complex located at 1830-1840 West Drive in Vista. Turner Healthcare Facilities Acquisition LLC acquired the property from 1830-1840 West LLC for $3.8 million.

The property offers a total of 24,147 square feet of medical office space.

Jeff Abramson of Lee & Associates – North San Diego County represented the buyer, while Dave Dean of Commercial Property Advisors represented the seller in the deal.

