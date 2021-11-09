REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 301,995 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 301,995-square-foot industrial lease at Everman Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The property is located within Carter Distribution Center and features 38-foot clear heights, 280-foot truck court depths, 196 car parking spaces, 92 trailer parking spaces and 22 dock-high doors. Trey Fricke and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, The Hollingsworth Cos., in the lease negotiations. Tom Golarz and James Ewing of Colliers International represented the tenant.

