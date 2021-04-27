Lee & Associates Negotiates 308,777 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 308,777-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth. According to commercialcafé.com, the Class B property was built on 25.9 acres in 1991, totals 600,000 square feet and offers 366 parking spaces. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Marco Co., a locally based manufacturer of retail fixtures and displays, in the lease negotiations. George Curry of JLL represented the landlord, Blackstone.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.