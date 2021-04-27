Lee & Associates Negotiates 308,777 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 308,777-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth. According to commercialcafé.com, the Class B property was built on 25.9 acres in 1991, totals 600,000 square feet and offers 366 parking spaces. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Marco Co., a locally based manufacturer of retail fixtures and displays, in the lease negotiations. George Curry of JLL represented the landlord, Blackstone.