NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 3,163-square-foot restaurant lease at Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Naperville, a suburb of Chicago. U Sushi Club Rotary Sushi Bar leased the second-floor space. Michael Petrik and Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Naper LP. The building offers onsite parking and is located adjacent to the Naperville Public Library and near the Naperville Riverwalk.