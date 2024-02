CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 31,835-square-foot industrial sublease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1215 W. Crosby Road was built in 2014 and totals 184,855 square feet. Corbin Blount and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the sublessor, Grand Fusion Housewares LLC, in the lease negotiations. Mike Cleary, Bill Buntyn and Danny Stimson of Colliers represented the sublessee, Accelevation LLC.