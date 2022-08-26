Lee & Associates Negotiates 33,000 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 33,000-square-foot industrial lease at 921 W. Bethel Road in the northern-central metroplex city of Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the 140,000-square-foot building was constructed on 17.3 acres in 2009 and features 32-foot clear heights and 15 exterior dock doors. Ken Wesson and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.