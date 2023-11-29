Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Lee & Associates Negotiates 33,239 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 33,239-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 2019-2025 Meridian St. was built on 3.4 acres in 1980, totals 71,973 square feet and features 22-foot clear height and 13 exterior dock doors. Mark Graybill and Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. Adam Curran of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Centurion Service Group, a platform that connects buyers and sellers of medical equipment.

