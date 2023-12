DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 33,333-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 4811 Lakawana St. was built in 1986 and totals 50,000 square feet. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Texas-based Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. Lena Pierce and Ryan Boozer of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, Glasshouse Products.