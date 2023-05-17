Lee & Associates Negotiates 37,373 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 37,373-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 2545 Golden Bear Drive was built in 2005 and totals 49,591 square feet. Johnny Anderson and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SL6 Logistics LP, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, packaging and fastener distributor SouthernCarlson, was not disclosed.