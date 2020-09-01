Lee & Associates Negotiates 375,000 SF Industrial Lease for HelloFresh in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 375,000-square-foot industrial lease for meal kit provider HelloFresh at 2700 Market St. in Irving. The newly built facility, which is located within Gateway Logistics Center, will function as the company’s largest distribution center. Trey Fricke and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates’ DFW office, along with Dennis Smeck and Justin Myers of the firm’s New York City office, represented HelloFresh in the lease negotiations. Mark Hayes of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the landlord. HelloFresh expects to take occupancy of the facility in March 2021.