Lee & Associates Negotiates 39,812 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 39,812-square-foot industrial lease at 415 Bank St. in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. The space is located within Southlake Business Park, a three-building, 182,129-square-foot complex. Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, logistics firm Technical Transportation, in the lease negotiations. Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Southlake Industrial.