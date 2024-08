ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 40,018-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 4100 New York Ave. was built in 2018 and totals 110,468 square feet. Mark Graybill and Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, New York City-based Link Logistics Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the tenant, Lapgear, which provides surfaces for office and lifestyle activity usage.