DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 40,081-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1314 Viceroy Drive, which was built in 1969 and renovated in 2023, features 17-foot clear heights and four dock-high doors. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. Tod Zhang of Mohr Partners represented the tenant, Yamato Transport USA.