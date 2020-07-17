REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 41,830 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 41,830-square-foot industrial lease at 4100 New York Ave. in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2018 and spans 110,468 square feet. Adam Graham and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke and Gary Collett of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Wastequip Manufacturing Co., a Charlotte-based manufacturer of trash containers, compactors and other waste management equipment.

