FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 41,832-square-foot industrial lease at 2101 Terminal Road in Fort Worth. Corbin Blount and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, recycling and waste management firm Echo Fibers, in the lease negotiations. Britton New represented the landlord, GT Industrial Properties, on an internal basis. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 10 acres in 1957 and features 20-foot clear heights and 140 car parking spaces.