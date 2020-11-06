REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 442,035 SF Industrial Lease for Best Choice Products in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

Best Choice Products' new distribution center at 5151 Samuell Blvd. in Mesquite is the newest addition to the e-commerce firm's nationwide fulfillment network that was previously served by California, Indiana, and Georgia warehouses.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 442,035-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite for Best Choice Products, an e-commerce firm that provides home furniture and other consumer goods. The company’s new fulfillment and distribution center will be located at 5151 Samuell Blvd., which is located near Interstate 30 and includes 7,600 square feet of office space. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented Best Choice Products in the lease negotiations. Nick Thomas represented the landlord, Prologis, on an internal basis. Nathan Orbin, Kurt Griffin and Ann Jaggers of Cushman & Wakefield marketed the property on behalf of Prologis. Best Choice Products has already hired 30 employees as part of the effort to make the facility operational in time for the holiday shopping season. The Tustin, Calif.-based firm expects to hire another 50 workers on a temporary, seasonal basis.

