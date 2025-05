GLENVIEW, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a long-term lease for a 44,458-square-foot industrial building located at 1870 Elmdale Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Glenview. Jeff Janda, John Cassidy and Brad Simousek of Lee & Associates represented the owner, DRA Advisors. Nick Schurer of Vestian Global Workplace Services represented the tenant, Lakeshore Academy Gymnastics North. The property marks the gymnastic school’s third location.